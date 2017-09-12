Swiss send 2nd-century coffin depicting Hercules to Turkey
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
GENEVA — A Turkish consular official in Geneva says a rare, ancient sarcophagus depicting the 12
The sarcophagus sat for years in Geneva's customs-office warehouse before being seized by Swiss customs officials in 2010. Ending a legal battle, the Geneva prosecutor's office in 2015 approved the restitution.
Consul Levant Ceri says the hulking relic will be driven from Geneva to Zurich for a flight Wednesday to Turkey to eventually be displayed in the Antalya Archaeological Museum.
The second-century marble coffin shows scenes like Hercules strangling the Nemean Lion and killing the Hydra. It has been traced to the ancient Roman city of Dokimeion, believed to be in today's Antalya province.
Experts believe it is one of only 12 in the world.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.
-
Time to stop spending and start thinking: Vaz-Oxlade
Don’t keep doing what you’ve always done just because you’ve gotten used to spending the money.