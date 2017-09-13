Wyoming lawmakers consider 1 per cent tax on tourism
BUFFALO, Wyo. — Wyoming lawmakers will consider a bill to levy a 1
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2wWlTJ1 ) that the Joint Revenue Committee agreed on Tuesday to consider the tax bill at its December meeting.
Tourism officials presented a slightly different plan to the committee that would levy the tax on only the two tax-classification groups covering hotels, bars, restaurants and arts and recreation businesses.
The tax revenue would make the Wyoming Office of Tourism self-sufficient as it would replace about $13 million the agency receives from the Legislature each year.
Tourism officials say any additional funding the office might receive from the tax would be directed toward national and international marketing.
Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com
