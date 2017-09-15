Hawaii, federal regulators crack down on hidden resort fees
HONOLULU — The Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection is investigating resort fees charged by hotel operators as part of a nationwide effort to curb hidden industry fees.
Hawaii News Now reported (http://bit.ly/2h5OmSN ) Thursday that state and federal regulators are cracking down on hotels that charge resort fees without fully disclosing the charges to visitors.
The resort fees cover costs of hotel amenities ranging from use of hotel gyms, telephone services, access to business
Stephen Levins, the Office of Consumer Protection's executive director, says a hotel operator can be fined up to $10,000 per violation if the resort fees are found to be unfair or deceptive.
