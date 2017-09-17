Oakland's grit and splendor is beginning to outshine San Francisco

A thirty minute ferry trip from San Francisco, Oakland is equal parts grit and beauty, flanked by a major working port to the west and a hilltop redwood forest to the east. In 2012, the New York Times ranked it above San Francisco, New York City and Los Angeles as one of the best places to visit. Since then, young professionals and celebrity-chefs have moved there in droves, driving up housing prices and cachet.

The city is battling to keep up with its speedy gentrification. Little used industrial backroads house makeshift shelters for the growing homeless population within a few blocks of grand cocktail bars and luxurious restaurants. Metro takes a tour of some of the most authentic treasures in a rapidly changing Oakland.

Heinold’s First and Last Chance Saloon

Legend has it this waterfront bar opened in 1883 and was the first and last chance for sailors to have a drink before their seafaring journey. Lit by gaslight, the bar retains much of its original charm, including slanted floor boards and a clock that has stood still since the 1906 earthquake.

Temescal Alley

This converted laneway houses a dozen carefully curated shops featuring the works of local designers and artisans. It’s also home to an old-school barbershop and the always-lined-up Curbside Creamery, an ice cream parlor that serves cashew-cream-based vegan soft serve.

Urban Wine Trail

Forget sprawling vineyards, Oakland’s urban wineries are housed in renovated warehouse spaces. Taste the finest grapes from throughout California, blended, barrelled and bottled right in town.

Redwood Regional Park

A network of hiking trails guide you through this peaceful forest less than 20 minutes from downtown Oakland. You won’t find any trees much older than 100 years as they were cleared after the 1906 earthquake to rebuild San Francisco. Still, the towering giants create one of the quietest acoustic spaces, with only the occasional resounding creak of a swaying tree to let you know you’re in their home.

Brown Sugar Kitchen

Celebrity chef Tanya Holland is likely best known for hosting Soul Food on the Food Network and guest appearances on the Today Show. But here in West Oakland it’s all about her food. Sit at the bar and watch chefs lather chicken in dough and press melt-in-your-mouth waffles.

Grand Lake Theatre

Take in a recent release at this historic movie palace. Real butter for your popcorn. No advertising or previews. Plus, on Friday and Saturday nights guests are treated to a pre-show performance on the theatre’s Mighty Wurlitzer organ.

Fenton’s Creamery

Established in 1894, you won’t find any vegan soft serve here. It’s allegedly the birthplace of Rocky Road ice cream, inspired by tough circumstances during the Great Depression. Mesmerizing sundaes made up of mounds of ice cream, smothered in sweet sauces and topped with bits of peanuts, whipped cream and a cherry harken back to a bygone era.

If you go:

Do your research: visitoakland.com