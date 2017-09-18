California teacher found fatally stabbed in Jamaica
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Authorities say a 68-year-old retired teacher from Southern California has been fatally stabbed in Jamaica.
Police on the Caribbean island nation say Heidi Ann Muth was found dead Sept. 10 along a dirt path in an upscale
Muth, a widow with two sons and a daughter, had taught history in Orange County schools for 37 years. She also served on the St. Joseph Hospital Foundation Board.
The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2xKo5UQ ) that as of Saturday no arrests had been made and a motive had not been determined.
It wasn't immediately clear why Muth was in Jamaica.
Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com
