Roads near Frankfurt Airport to close for WWII bomb removal
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — German authorities say they will be shutting down some roads to traffic near Frankfurt Airport after the discovery of a World War II-era bomb during construction work.
The dpa news agency reported Tuesday that a portion of the A3 Autobahn will be shut down, along with smaller area roads, while experts defuse and remove the bomb between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The airport is closed to air traffic during those hours.
The bomb was found Tuesday during work on constructing a new subway link to the airport.
Even more than 70 years after the end of the war, bombs and other munitions still turn up regularly during construction work in Germany — a testament to the ferocity of the conflict.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
‘We shall survive by the grace of God’: Hurricane Maria pounds Dominica with catastrophic force
-
Woman found dead, shots fired between suspect and Nova Scotia police
-
'There is still a lot of ignorance in this country': Indigenous artist heartbroken after mural vandalized
-
Canadians should worry about phone searches at U.S. border, committee hears
-
Are you and your lazy habits making the banks rich?
If you’re dealing with a bank that’s diming you to death on fees, look around for someone else who won’t.
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.