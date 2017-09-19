Robert E. Lee's former church is no longer named after him
A
A
Share via Email
LEXINGTON, Va. — A Virginia church that Robert E. Lee belonged to after the Civil War will no longer be named after the Confederate general.
Leaders of R.E. Lee Memorial Episcopal Church voted Monday to return to the parish's original name of Grace Episcopal Church.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Lee became a member of Grace's congregation after moving to Lexington, Virginia. The renaming follows a divisive two-year debate that prompted some congregants to leave.
Discussions began after white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine people at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.
The Rev. Tom Crittenden, rector at Grace Episcopal, said the church moved toward the name change after last month's deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. White nationalists had rallied around a statue of Lee that is slated for removal.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tristan Cleveland: Let’s tie pot to selling healthy food in Halifax convenience stores
-
'There is still a lot of ignorance in this country': Indigenous artist heartbroken after mural vandalized
-
Hurricane Jose could bring wind, rain and rough surf to Nova Scotia: forecasters
-
Woman found dead, shots fired between suspect and Nova Scotia police
-
Are you and your lazy habits making the banks rich?
If you’re dealing with a bank that’s diming you to death on fees, look around for someone else who won’t.
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.