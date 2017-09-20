websites for travellers who need info on hurricane regions
Tourism is a top industry in many destinations that have been hit by hurricanes this season. For
Here are some online resources to help you keep track of which destinations are good to go, which are cleaning up and which are off-limits to tourists for now.
CARIBBEAN TOURISM ORGANIZATION: http://www.caribbeantravelupdate.com. Frequent updates and links to information for individual islands and countries, including detailed hotel reports.
PUERTO RICO: http://puertoriconow.seepuertorico.com/ Updates on weather, hotels, services and attractions.
U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS: http://www.usviupdate.com/ Links to hotel updates and other detailed information.
FLORIDA KEYS: http://www.fla-keys.com/news/article/10133/ Visitors are being asked to postpone vacations in the Keys while recovery efforts are underway.
MIAMI: http://www.miamiandbeaches.com/ The Greater Miami area suffered minimal damage from Hurricane Irma and has launched promotions to bring
ORLANDO: http://www.visitorlando.com/plan-your-trip/severe-weather/ Theme parks and most attractions are open.
FLORIDA ATTRACTIONS: https://floridaattractions.org/Public/Public/Events/Hurricane_Irma.aspx What's open, what's closed among smaller attractions around Florida.
U.S. NATIONAL PARKS: https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/news/severe-weather-response.htm Closures and conditions in individual parks in Florida, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Texas and Southern states.
CRUISES: Some cruises have been
DONATIONS: Many travel industry businesses are donating money and supplies to places impacted by hurricanes. Among the charitable efforts is an ongoing disaster recovery fund administered by the
