websites for travellers who need info on hurricane regions

Tourism is a top industry in many destinations that have been hit by hurricanes this season. For travellers looking to plan or confirm trips to Florida or the Caribbean, it can be hard to figure out what's happening on the ground. Impact on individual destinations has varied widely. Places that make it through one storm unscathed may be impacted by another as hurricanes continue to form, change course and sweep through the region. Hurricane season lasts through Nov. 30.

Here are some online resources to help you keep track of which destinations are good to go, which are cleaning up and which are off-limits to tourists for now.

CARIBBEAN TOURISM ORGANIZATION: http://www.caribbeantravelupdate.com. Frequent updates and links to information for individual islands and countries, including detailed hotel reports.

PUERTO RICO: http://puertoriconow.seepuertorico.com/ Updates on weather, hotels, services and attractions.

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS: http://www.usviupdate.com/ Links to hotel updates and other detailed information.

FLORIDA KEYS: http://www.fla-keys.com/news/article/10133/ Visitors are being asked to postpone vacations in the Keys while recovery efforts are underway.

MIAMI: http://www.miamiandbeaches.com/ The Greater Miami area suffered minimal damage from Hurricane Irma and has launched promotions to bring travellers back as part of a #MiamiNow campaign.

ORLANDO: http://www.visitorlando.com/plan-your-trip/severe-weather/ Theme parks and most attractions are open.

FLORIDA ATTRACTIONS: https://floridaattractions.org/Public/Public/Events/Hurricane_Irma.aspx What's open, what's closed among smaller attractions around Florida.

U.S. NATIONAL PARKS: https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/news/severe-weather-response.htm Closures and conditions in individual parks in Florida, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Texas and Southern states.

CRUISES: Some cruises have been cancelled and many cruise itineraries have been altered in response to hurricanes and forecasts, so be prepared to be flexible if you're cruising this season. Check with individual cruise lines for details.