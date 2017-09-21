Jet aborts Santa Fe landing after airport wind gauge problem
A
A
Share via Email
SANTA FE, N.M. — An American Eagle jet flying from Dallas-Fort Worth aborted its Santa Fe landing and returned to Texas.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2flRq09 ) the Tuesday night landing was
Airport Manager Cameron Humphres says that it's "against the regulatory requirements for pilots to land without current wind data," and that the faulty gauge is maintained by the National Weather Service.
National Weather Service officials say technicians were able to fix the sensor early Wednesday morning although what caused it to fail is not clear.
A similar weather information failure caused a flight to be diverted from Santa Fe back to Dallas-Fort Worth in August 2016.
___
Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Make room for a good cause: Halifax charity seeks old furniture ahead of IKEA opening
-
Nova Scotia tightens school attendance rules amid growing absenteeism
-
Toronto councillors to landlords: Keep the air conditioning on
-
Your next bus could stop here: Eleven possible sites revealed for new Mumford Terminal
-
Are you and your lazy habits making the banks rich?
If you’re dealing with a bank that’s diming you to death on fees, look around for someone else who won’t.
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.