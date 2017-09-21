Media objects to closed hearing for flight disturbance case
A
A
Share via Email
HONOLULU — A federal judge in Honolulu is scheduled to hear arguments on whether to close a hearing for a man accused of inflight
Anil Uskanli's attorney wants a hearing over his mental competency and detention to be closed to the public.
The Associated Press, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and other media outlets object to closing the proceeding.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth Mansfield initially granted closing the hearing but after the media objected, he said the press has a right to be heard.
Mansfield says Thursday's hearing will explore whether to completely close the proceeding or make arrangements that balance public rights to court access and Uskanli's privacy.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Are you and your lazy habits making the banks rich?
If you’re dealing with a bank that’s diming you to death on fees, look around for someone else who won’t.
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.