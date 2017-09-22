Delta: website tricks people who put their pets on jets
A
A
Share via Email
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines is suing over a
Atlanta-based Delta says in a federal lawsuit that the
The site is not affiliated with the airline and has no right to use its trademarks, Delta says in the lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Georgia.
The airline says the
Delta says it hasn't determined who operates the site.
A message from The Associated Press to the email address on the site got no response.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Are you and your lazy habits making the banks rich?
If you’re dealing with a bank that’s diming you to death on fees, look around for someone else who won’t.
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.