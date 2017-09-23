Life / Travel

Some of earliest US landscape photos coming to New Orleans

This photo from the National Gallery of Art and made available via the New Orleans Museum of Art, shows a cyanotype made in 1891 by Army Corps of Engineers employee Henry Peter Bosse, of construction of a rock and brush dam on the upper Mississippi River. The photograph is among more than 150 to be shown at the New Orleans Museum of Art in an exhibit of early U.S. landscapes east of the Mississippi. The exhibit originated at the National Gallery; New Orleans is its only other stop. (Henry Peter Bosse/Army Corps of Engineers via AP)

NEW ORLEANS — Some of the oldest daguerreotypes (duh-GEHR-oh-types) and photographs of U.S. landscapes are about to go on display in New Orleans, as part of the first exhibit and study of such landscapes made east of the Mississippi River.

Photographs of vast, unspoiled Western vistas are well known, many of them from federal land surveys after the Civil War. But the East was long settled when daguerreotypes were invented in 1839.

Exhibit organizers were struck by how many pictures document railroads, mines and other development. As the century wanes, photographers turned to showing development's devastation and pushing for preservation of what wilderness remained.

"East of the Mississippi: Nineteenth-Century American Landscape Photography," will run Oct. 6-Jan. 7 at the New Orleans Museum of Art.

