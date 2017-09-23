Some of earliest US landscape photos coming to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Some of the oldest daguerreotypes (duh-GEHR-oh-types) and photographs of U.S. landscapes are about to go on display in New Orleans, as part of the first exhibit and study of such landscapes made east of the Mississippi River.
Photographs of vast, unspoiled Western vistas are well known, many of them from federal land surveys after the Civil War. But the East was long settled when daguerreotypes were invented in 1839.
Exhibit organizers were struck by how many pictures document railroads, mines and other development. As the century wanes, photographers turned to showing development's devastation and pushing for preservation of what wilderness remained.
"East of the Mississippi: Nineteenth-Century American Landscape Photography," will run Oct. 6-Jan. 7 at the New Orleans Museum of Art.
