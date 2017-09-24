46 flights diverted from Phoenix airport after tower alarm
A
A
Share via Email
PHOENIX — More than 45 flights headed to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were temporarily diverted after an alarm activated at the air traffic control tower.
The Arizona Republic reported that Phoenix Fire crews responded to the alarm around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.
A spokeswoman for Sky Harbor officials say the control tower was evacuated as a precaution.
According to Phoenix Fire Department officials, the problem stemmed from a faulty air handler sensor and is being investigated.
The faulty mechanism caused low water pressure, which produced steam from the tower at air traffic control.
In all, 46 flights were diverted to airports in other cities including Tucson; Mesa, Las Vegas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; El Paso, Texas; Burbank, California; and Ontario, California.
All the flights were
___
Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Are you and your lazy habits making the banks rich?
If you’re dealing with a bank that’s diming you to death on fees, look around for someone else who won’t.
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.