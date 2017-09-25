Busy US-Mexico border crossing reopens ahead of schedule

SAN DIEGO — U.S. officials reopened freeway lanes to Tijuana, Mexico at the busiest U.S. border crossing ahead of schedule after a weekend shutdown for work on a $741 million expansion project.

California Department of Transportation spokeswoman Caridad Sanchez says traffic began flowing again just after midnight Monday on Interstate 5 and connecting freeways at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. It connects San Diego to Tijuana.

The 57-hour shutdown for southbound traffic was scheduled to last until noon on Monday.

Detoured traffic into Mexico was unusually light over the weekend as motorists heeded calls to avoid driving to Tijuana from San Diego.