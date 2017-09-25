Public invited to vote on Main Street preservation projects
A preservation group is inviting the public to vote on projects to improve Main Streets around the U.S.
Twenty-five cities from Seattle to Miami are vying for funding to preserve or improve
One proposal would create a park for vintage neon signs in Casa Grande, Arizona. Another would preserve the Formosa Cafe on Route 66 in West Hollywood, California. Several cities seek funding to preserve historic
The program, called Partners in Preservation: Main Streets, is supported by American Express, the National Trust for Historic Preservation and Main Street America.
National Geographic is hosting the http://VoteYourMainStreet.org
The 25 proposed projects are:
—Alabama Theatre marquee, Birmingham, Alabama
—Vintage Neon Sign Park, Casa Grande, Arizona
—Marquee, Market Street Mall, Richmond, California
—Stevens-Hartley Annex, San Diego
—Formosa Cafe, Route 66, West Hollywood, California
—Caboose, Creative District, Steamboat Springs, Colorado
—Manuel Artime Theater, Miami's Little Havana
—Bryant Graves House, Sweet Auburn district, Atlanta
—1893 cable car building, Hyde Park, Illinois
—Lyric Theater, West Des Moines, Iowa
—Old McCrory's Store, New Orleans
—Pierce Building and Streetcar Comfort Station, Boston's Dorchester Arts and Culture Innovation District
—The Treehouse, Detroit's northwest Livernois/6 Mile corridors
—Bandstand and park, Ivers Square, Cape Girardeau, Missouri
—E. Romero Hose and Fire Building, Las Vegas, New Mexico
—Restoration Plaza, Bedford-Stuyvesant
—Carolina Theatre, Greensboro, North Carolina
—Woodward Theater marquee, Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine
—Yale Theatre, Oklahoma City
—Trower Building, Parker Hall and other African-American landmarks in Philadelphia's Germantown
—Dr. McPhail Building, Franklin, Tennessee
—Collin County Courthouse exterior, McKinney, Texas
—Historic buildings, Granary District, Salt Lake City
—Fading signs on historic buildings in Seattle's Chinatown
—James Hughes Building, Washington, D.C.
