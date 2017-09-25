Life / Travel

The Latest: Evacuations from Bali volcano rise to 57,000

A villager rides past by with Mount Agung seen in the background in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Thousands of villagers on the Indonesian resort island have been evacuated to temporary shelters amid fear that Mount Agung will erupt for the first time in more than half a century. Its last eruption in 1963 killed 1,100 people. (AP Photo/J.P. Christo)

BALI, Indonesia — The Latest on the Mount Agung volcano on Bali (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation agency says more than 57,000 people have now fled the surrounds of Mount Agung because of the risk of a major eruption.

Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho says Tuesday that an increasing frequency of tremors from the mountain indicates that magma is continuing to move toward the surface and an eruption is possible.

He says more than 560 volcanic earthquakes were recorded on Monday, most of them shallow.

Agung last erupted in 1963, killing about 1,100 people.

The 3,031-meter (9,944-foot) mountain hurled ash as high as 20 kilometres (12 miles), according to volcanologists, and remained active for about a year.

