Dutch tourists robbed after leaving Johannesburg airport
A
A
Share via Email
JOHANNESBURG — South African authorities say thieves in a vehicle with police markings robbed several dozen Dutch tourists who were
The government issued a statement saying the robbers, including a man dressed in a police uniform and five others in civilian clothing, stopped the bus and demanded that the 36 tourists hand over their valuables. It said one tourist was injured and was taken to hospital.
South African media say the attack on the elderly tourists in northern Johannesburg happened on Sunday night.
There have been periodic reports of thieves robbing people who have driven from O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Authorities say they increased security and were investigating whether any airport workers may have helped the robbers.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
If you’re finding the lure of rewards cards irresistible, be very careful: Vaz-Oxlade
There are heaps of fools who get hooked by generous sign-up bonuses or the hunt to accumulate points, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.
-
Are you and your lazy habits making the banks rich?
If you’re dealing with a bank that’s diming you to death on fees, look around for someone else who won’t.