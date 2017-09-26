Going deaf has sharpened my art, David Hockney says
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PARIS — Renowned British painter David Hockney says his hearing loss has helped sharpen his sense of space and perspective.
Speaking Tuesday at a retrospective of his work at Paris' Pompidou Center, Hockney said: "If you lose one sense, you gain other senses, and I feel I could see space clearer. I put it down to the hearing loss. ... I can't tell what sound is coming from where."
Ever curious and innovative, the 80-year-old artist said he's currently working on reverse perspective paintings.
Hockney donated a huge work to the Pompidou Center, "The Arrival of Spring in Woldgate, East Yorkshire," that's part of the
Hockney's depictions of sun-dappled Los Angeles swimming pools and wooded Yorkshire hills are among the best-known images in contemporary art.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
If you’re finding the lure of rewards cards irresistible, be very careful: Vaz-Oxlade
There are heaps of fools who get hooked by generous sign-up bonuses or the hunt to accumulate points, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.
-
Are you and your lazy habits making the banks rich?
If you’re dealing with a bank that’s diming you to death on fees, look around for someone else who won’t.