Qatar Airways orders 6 Boeing aircraft despite Gulf standoff
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Qatar Airways, one of the Middle East's biggest carriers, has announced it ordered six new Boeing aircraft in a deal valued at nearly $2.2 billion.
Qatar's national carrier says the purchases represent the airline's continued growth. Analysts, however, estimate that a political standoff between Qatar and four Arab states will cost the airline heavily this year.
Since June, the airline has been barred from flying to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, after the four countries cut ties with Qatar and blocked direct flights with the country.
Qatar Airways said Tuesday the purchase includes two cargo 747-8 freighters and four long-haul passenger 777-300ERs. The airline already has a fleet of 200 aircraft, including nearly 100 Boeing airplanes. It now has more than 100 Boeing aircraft on order.
