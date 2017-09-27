Texas-based oil producer subleases Kenai airport hangar
KENAI, Alaska — A Texas-based oil and gas producer will sublease a hangar at the Kenai Municipal Airport for flights to its facilities on the west side of Cook Inlet.
The Kenai City Council approved the sublease between Schilling Rentals and Hilcorp at its meeting Sept. 20, The Peninsula Clarion reported (http://bit.ly/2xJjjWY).
Hilcorp, which became the largest producer in the Cook Inlet oil and gas industry after major producers Chevron and Marathon sold their interests in the region's declining oil fields to it in 2011 and 2012, flies at least one plane from the Kenai airport.
Hilcorp flew 3,574 people from the airport in 2015 and 4,328 people in 2016, according to the Kenai airport administration.
Previously, Hilcorp had applied to lease two vacant city lots on the Kenai airport to build a new hangar but withdrew the plan.
Schilling Rentals previously subleased the hangar to ConocoPhillips.
Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com
