Las Vegas airport logs 4 million passengers last month

Las Vegas aviation officials say more than 4 million airline passengers have travelled through the city's airport in each of the last six months.

Clark County Aviation Director Rosemary Vassiliadis says the McCarran International Airport is on track this year to break its 2007 year-end record of 47.8 million airline passengers.

More than 32 million people have flown in or out of the Las Vegas airport so far this year.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews says the airport logged a 3.6 per cent jump in the number of passengers arriving or departing last month compared to the same time last year.