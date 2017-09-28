Vehicle limit imposed on popular Arizona fall viewing site
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The U.S. Forest Service will impose a limit on the number of vehicles allowed at the same time in a popular viewing site of fall
The Arizona Daily Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2xNixIq ) that 100 vehicles will be allowed in Lockett Meadow on the first two weekends in October. The number of vehicles is double what it was at peak times last year.
Forest Service personnel will allow one vehicle in for every car that leaves after capacity is reached.
Forest Service officials in Flagstaff say the vehicle cap is necessary in order to limit vehicle encounters on the roadway leading to the area and to minimize the cars' impact on natural resources.
People camping in the meadow are not subject to the vehicle limit.
Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/
