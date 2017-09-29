Life / Travel

Bali volcano danger signs unabated week after high alert set

Students queue for a meal at an evacuee camp in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Warnings that the volcano on the tourist island will erupt have sparked an exodus of tens of thousands of people as authorities have ordered the evacuation of villagers living within a high danger zone that in places extends 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from its crater. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

BALI, Indonesia — A week after authorities put Bali's volcano on high alert, tremors that indicate an eruption is coming show no sign of abating, swelling the exodus from the region to at least 140,000 people.

Disaster authorities on the Indonesian island famed for its lush tropical interior and beguiling beaches said Friday that instruments recorded more than 200 tremors from the cone-shaped mountain from dawn until midday.

The disaster agency said more than 144,000 people have now left areas around the volcano, including from places outside the immediate danger zone.

Villager Wayan Sudarma, who still returns to the danger zone to help evacuate cattle, says, "We don't know what's going to happen. We can't predict anything,"

