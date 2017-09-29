Travel industry says they'll continue trips to Cuba from US

MIAMI — Tour companies say they will continue taking Americans to Cuba despite a State Department warning issued Friday.

Travel providers note there are no reports of American travellers harmed by the mysterious sonic attacks against U.S. diplomats and that travel to Cuba by Americans remains legal.

Collin Laverty of Cuba Educational Travel said the U.S. State Department has issued numerous travel advisories for places like Mexico and Europe because of crime, terrorism and other dangers. In contrast, he said, in Cuba, "they have no evidence to indicate that U.S. travellers at risk during their visits to Cuba."