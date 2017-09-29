Travel industry says they'll continue trips to Cuba from US
MIAMI — Tour companies say they will continue taking Americans to Cuba despite a State Department warning issued Friday.
Travel providers note there are no reports of American
Collin Laverty of Cuba Educational Travel said the U.S. State Department has issued numerous travel advisories for places like Mexico and Europe because of crime, terrorism and other dangers. In contrast, he said, in Cuba, "they have no evidence to indicate that U.S.
The State Department said some of the unexplained physical effects of the sonic attacks have occurred in Cuban hotels, and that while American tourists aren't known to have been hurt, they could be exposed.
