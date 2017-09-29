Life / Travel

Travel industry says they'll continue trips to Cuba from US

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2015, file photo, a U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba. Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to ‚Äúspecific attacks‚Äù that have harmed U.S. diplomats. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File)

MIAMI — Tour companies say they will continue taking Americans to Cuba despite a State Department warning issued Friday.

Travel providers note there are no reports of American travellers harmed by the mysterious sonic attacks against U.S. diplomats and that travel to Cuba by Americans remains legal.

Collin Laverty of Cuba Educational Travel said the U.S. State Department has issued numerous travel advisories for places like Mexico and Europe because of crime, terrorism and other dangers. In contrast, he said, in Cuba, "they have no evidence to indicate that U.S. travellers at risk during their visits to Cuba."

The State Department said some of the unexplained physical effects of the sonic attacks have occurred in Cuban hotels, and that while American tourists aren't known to have been hurt, they could be exposed.

