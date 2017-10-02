Prague taxi drivers block access to airport to protest Uber
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Czech taxi drivers are blocking a major road to Prague's international airport to protest Uber and other similar ride-hailing services.
The protest began Monday morning with taxis driving slowly in both directions on a key road to Prague's Vaclav Havel airport, causing traffic delays.
The protest comes after inconclusive talks between the drivers and City Hall, which says only the government is in a position to address the complaints.
The drivers claim Uber and other ride-hailing apps are illegal because they don't meet all the requirements traditional taxi companies have to.
The airport has advised passengers to use public buses, which drive along a special route not open to other forms of transport.
