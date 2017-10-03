Can Halloween freak you out any more than the real world?
NEW YORK — In case the real world's not scary enough, there are Halloween attractions out there designed to completely freak you out.
One called "This Is Real" will "literally kidnap you and stash you in a Brooklyn (New York) warehouse."
HauntWorld.com's scariest haunted houses includes Erebus in Pontiac, Michigan, where "things grab you, bite you, land on top of you, and then we will bury you alive."
But there are family friendly events like Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney World and Dollywood's Great Pumpkin Luminights in Tennessee.
Halloween parades include New York City's massive parade with gigantic puppets through Greenwich Village on Oct. 31, and New Orleans' Krewe of Boo parade Oct. 21.
Key West, Florida, says it's going ahead with its annual Fantasy Fest despite the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
