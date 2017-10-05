Life / Travel

Canadian shot in head at Vegas concert begins long trip home

Amanda Homulos, right, hugs her boyfriend Braden Matejka at the Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. The couple from Canada had traveled to Las Vegas to celebrate Matejka's 30th birthday. Matejka was shot in the back of the head by a gunman who opened fire on a music concert the couple were attending on Sunday. (AP Photo/Robert Ray)

LAS VEGAS — A Canadian man who was injured when a gunman opened fire on a crowd at a country music festival in Las Vegas has left on a 22-hour road trip for home.

Braden Matejka says he could not yet fly back to Canada because he has a head injury. He was shot in the back of the head during Sunday night's attack, which killed dozens of people.

Matejka and his 23-year-old girlfriend Amanda Homulos, of Lake Country, British Columbia, were in Las Vegas to celebrate his recent 30th birthday.

His parents flew to Las Vegas to drive the couple home. The mechanic and welder employed in the oil, mining and natural gas industry spoke with The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Homulos was uninjured.

