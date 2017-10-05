Museum to unveil replica of first detonated nuclear bomb
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is primed to unveil its newest piece of history — a replica of the world's first nuclear bomb to be detonated.
The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2y4z8HJ ) that on Friday, the museum will introduce a nearly to-scale replica of the Trinity Tower, which held the bomb, called the Gadget.
Jim Walther, executive director of the museum, says the tower comes from an old 50s-era fire observation tower taken down from a forest in Alabama. It's about 98 feet (30
The Gadget replica will hang from a pulley as if in the midst of being pulled up into the tower prior to detonation.
The real Gadget detonated July 16, 1945.
Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com
