Report: Texas men died from heat exposure on New Mexico hike
CARLSBAD, N.M. — Autopsy findings show that a Texas man and his adult son had run out of water and died from heat exposure while hiking in Carlsbad Caverns National Park in southern New Mexico in June.
The Carlsbad Current-Argus reported (http://bit.ly/2y3TbpO ) Tuesday that the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator listed the deaths of 57-year-old Robert Stuart Pluta and his 21-year-old son Robert Jr. as accidental, bringing an end to an investigation by authorities.
The bodies of the men from Corpus Christi, Texas, were found on a trail about a half mile apart on a day when temperatures soared above 100 (38 degrees Celsius). Both men were avid and experienced hikers.
Medical investigator Veena Singh says in the report that no naturally-occurring water sources in the area could have provided relief.
