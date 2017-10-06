East Hampton, NY town board launches airport noise study
EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. — The town board in New York's East Hampton is moving ahead with efforts aimed at curbing noise at its municipal airport.
Newsday (https://nwsdy.li/2z3t6Fl ) says the board has voted to hire a law firm and noise consultants that will prepare a study for the Federal Aviation Administration.
In the summer, the airport serves as a hub for rich beachgoers zipping in from York City and points beyond. Some fed-up locals want the airport shut down altogether.
Last year, a federal appeals court struck down nighttime curfews and limits on the frequency of "noisy" flights there.
The court said only the FAA has authority to regulate flying hours.
The study could cost up to $2 million and could take two to three years to complete.
