Lead engine of Amtrak train hits boulder, partially derails
WATROUS, N.M. — Amtrak says the lead engine of a passenger train crossing northern New Mexico partially derailed when it struck a boulder on the tracks, delaying the train for over 10 hours but causing no serious injuries.
The incident occurred Thursday evening on Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks near Watrous (WAH'-trohse) about 105 miles (169
Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari says the nine-car train carrying 132 passengers and 14 crew members couldn't resume its journey from Los Angeles to Chicago until Friday morning after the boulder was removed and the tracks repaired.
Magiiari says the train's second engine remained on the tracks and that the train still had power, heating and toilet service while it remained at the derailment site.
