Rochester new $30 million train station opens for business
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester's new train station is officially open for business.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined local leaders such as Rep. Louise Slaughter, a fellow Democrat, and other state officials for Friday's grand opening of the new station in downtown Rochester.
Work on the new station began three years ago this month with the start of the demolition of the previous facility, built in 1978 and intended to be a temporary station. During construction of the new station a large trailer served as a temporary station next door.
The new station is a hub for Amtrak passenger trains as well as CSX freight trains.
Cuomo, citing improvements at the local airport and the city's burgeoning photonics industry, said there's now "a different Rochester" than what residents had just a few years ago.
