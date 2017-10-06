Travel Service acquires majority in national airline CSA
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Czech airline Travel Service says it has acquired a majority stake in the national carrier, Czech Airlines, known as CSA.
Travel Service, the Czech Republic's biggest carrier, says it has reached a deal with the Czech state and Korean Air to buy their CSA stakes.
Travel Service had a 34
The sale of the state's stake still depends on approval by an anti-monopoly office.
The transaction gives Travel Service a 97.74
Travel Service operates regular flights under the name Smart Wings, as well as charter flights and private flights.
The CEFC China Energy Company has almost a 50
