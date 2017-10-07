3 German tourists killed in traffic accident in Turkey
A
A
Share via Email
ISTANBUL — Turkey's official news agency says three German tourists have been killed and 10 injured in a bus accident at a popular tourist destination.
The Anadolu news agency said a tourist bus tipped over Saturday after hitting a palm tree on a traffic island in the southern Antalya province, killing three Germans. Ten German passengers were injured, including a child, it said, adding that one of the injured was in critical condition.
It says the Turkish driver was detained.
Antalya is a Turkish beach holiday destination on the Mediterranean coast.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Couple sued neighbours for $2.5 million over house renovated to look like theirs
-
'The extra mile': Barber finds creative way to give young client with autism a haircut
-
From minimum age to where to buy: Nova Scotia launches online survey over marijuana legalization
-
Bill Smith wants to axe Calgary Green Line tunnel in favour of longer line
-
We can’t judge our lives by what other people do with their money: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't measure your financial wealth by how your friends and neighbours spend their money.
-
If you’re finding the lure of rewards cards irresistible, be very careful: Vaz-Oxlade
There are heaps of fools who get hooked by generous sign-up bonuses or the hunt to accumulate points, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.