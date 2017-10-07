Hawaii finds snorkeling as top cause of tourist drownings
HONOLULU — Hawaii officials are working to raise awareness to the top cause of drowning for people visiting Hawaii: snorkeling.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2y7EoKX ) that out of 650 ocean drownings from 2007 to 2016, the state Department of Health has recorded 169 as related to the common ocean activity. 156 of the deaths were of visitors to the islands.
Motor vehicle crashes were the next highest cause of visitor deaths with 85 recorded during the same period.
The numbers have prompted a state committee to explore ways to help prevent the deaths. The Honolulu Ocean Safety organization has also teamed up with a visitor television channel to air public service announcements on snorkeling in 25,000 hotel rooms on the island of Oahu.
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com
