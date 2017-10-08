Colorado River rafting contract awarded to different company
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The National Park Service has awarded a rafting contract on the Colorado River to a subsidiary of concessionaire giant Aramark — and took the deal away from an Arizona company that has long offered rafting.
The Arizona Daily Sun reported (http://bit.ly/2z7gkG1 ) on Friday that Colorado River Discovery has led rafting trips from the Glen Canyon Dam to Lees Ferry in northern Arizona since the Park Service awarded it the concession contract in 2006. The contract expires in at the end of this year.
The decision announced last week was a surprise to company officials who say the rafting trips make up the majority of services they offer.
Proposals for the 10-year concession contract were evaluated by a panel of National Park Service representatives.
Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/
