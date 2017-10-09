Historic tollbooth and post office to reopen to the public
CINCINNATI — A 19th-century Ohio toll house and post office has been restored and is reopening to the public.
The Coleraine Historical Society will dedicate the Blue Rock/Banning Toll House and Creedville Post Office at Colerain Heritage Park on Oct. 29.
The toll house was built in 1829 after lawmakers approved charging for road use. It originally was located at Blue Rock and Banning roads and became the Creedville Post Office and General Store as early as 1879.
The building's use as a post office ended in 1905.
Historical society members took possession of the building and moved it into storage in 2002. Group treasurer Chris Henson says a descendant of Creedville's first postmaster will cut the ribbon for the reopening.
