Paul Revere's historic neighbourhood getting overhaul
BOSTON — Paul Revere's
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will help break ground Wednesday on a $2.5 million project to revitalize North Square, a part of the city's historic North End that's home to the revolutionary's house.
The Democratic mayor says the project will transform the modest cobblestone square and surrounding streetscape in front of Revere's house into a "livable, walkable, multimodal, green and sustainable" one.
North Square is one of Boston's oldest occupied
Revere is famed for his midnight ride on April 18, 1775, warning the British were coming. Last month, archaeologists excavated what they believe was the site of an outhouse next door to Revere's home.
