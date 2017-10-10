The Latest: Official: Person dies fleeing California fire

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — The Latest on wildfires in California (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

A Northern California official has confirmed that a person died trying to flee a blaze in Yuba County, bringing the total number of fatalities to 11.

Yuba County spokesman Russ Brown said Tuesday that the unidentified person was in a vehicle fleeing from the town of Loma Rica, ran off a back road and became trapped in the blaze.

Brown tells the San Francisco Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2yduVRG ) that the person died early Monday.

Authorities on Monday confirmed seven fire-related deaths in Sonoma County, two in Napa County and one in Mendocino County.

7:03 a.m.

A wildfire that has burned nearly a dozen square miles among Southern California suburbs is still just 5 per cent contained and authorities say the thousands of people who evacuated will not be going home soon.

Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt says the fire remains a threat to about 3,500 Orange County homes Tuesday morning and neighbourhoods might not open until Wednesday.

There's concern that the fire could spread into Cleveland National Forest.

The fire began Monday morning in the Anaheim Hills about 45 miles (72 kilometres ) southeast of Los Angeles and was rapidly spread by the region's notorious warm, dry and gusty Santa Ana winds.

The National Weather Service says those conditions should ease through the day.

The Orange County fire has destroyed two dozen structures, including homes and outbuildings.

6:20 a.m.

Authorities say a new blaze is threatening homes near a Northern California city already battling unforgiving wildfires.

Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Summer Black says flames began coming over a ridge shortly after 11 p.m. Monday in an area bordering Santa Rosa's Oakmont neighbourhood and Trione-Annadel State Park.

Black tells the Santa Rosa Press Democrat (http://bit.ly/2wLgBge ) that most of the Oakmont area was evacuated earlier in the day due to rampant wildfires.

Officials are asking anyone remaining to leave the area.

Firefighters are battling an onslaught of wildfires in Northern California that has ravaged wineries, rural towns and whole neighbourhoods .

The city of Santa Rosa and its 175,000 residents felt much of the damage, with strip malls, business parks, hotels and subdivisions swallowed up by the fire.

12:14 a.m.

A relentless onslaught of wildfires in Northern California is ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole neighbourhoods .

Authorities say at least 10 are dead, at least 100 are injured and at least 1,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed. All three figures were expected to surge in the coming days as more information is reported.

The city of Santa Rosa and its 175,000 residents felt much of the damage, with strip malls, business parks, hotels and subdivisions swallowed up by the fire.

Smaller towns and vineyards in wine country were also hard hit, their residents forced to flee.