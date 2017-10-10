Toronto airline expands daily service to 3 Ontario cities, including tech hub
TORONTO — FLYGTA Airlines says it will soon fly daily to three new Ontario destinations out of Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport, including an 18-minute flight to technology hub Kitchener-Waterloo.
The Canadian airline says travellers will be able to fly with them from Toronto to Barrie's Lake Simcoe Regional Airport and Region of Waterloo International Airport in Kitchener-Waterloo starting Nov. 6.
The company says flights to London International Airport in London, Ont., will commence in December.
FLYGTA has been offering eight daily flights to Niagara-on-the-Lake's Niagara District Airport since Sept. 2016.
Flights to Kitchener-Waterloo and Barrie will cost $129 each, including taxes and fees, and seat eight passengers, according to the company's website.
The company also operates charter flights, aerial tours of Toronto and getaways to Niagara wineries.
