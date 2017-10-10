With several islands in recovery mode, some vacation advice
Some islands like Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and St. Martin have a long way to go in terms of recovery from the storms. But many others were relatively unscathed. Destinations where it's business as usual include Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas. Consider also destinations like Martinique, Barbados and Aruba as alternatives to places that are recovering.
For Americans who prefer an island getaway where they won't need a passport, consider Hawaii. It's a longer flight from the East Coast, of course, but travel agents say that with the right deals, it's not necessarily that much more expensive than Caribbean destinations.
