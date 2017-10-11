Outage closes security checkpoint at Sky Harbor airport
PHOENIX — Part of the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's largest terminals is without power and the airport says one of four security checkpoints in that terminal is shut down.
Airport spokesman Greg Roybal say the terminal's D checkpoint is closed because of the power outage Wednesday morning in central Phoenix but that the terminal's other three checkpoints are open.
Roybal says he has no immediate information about any flight delays caused by the Wednesday morning outage but he says passengers and people picking up
Arizona Public Service Co. officials did not immediately respond to requests from the Associated Press for additional information.
Terminal 4 hosts Phoenix operations of American and Southwest airlines. The terminal is one of three at the airport.
