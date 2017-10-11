The Latest: Power restored to terminal at Phoenix airport
PHOENIX — The Latest on a power outage affecting Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix (all times local):
10 a.m.
Power has been restored at Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix and a security checkpoint that had been closed because of an outage is back in operation.
The outage affecting part of the airport's largest terminal lasted about an hour Wednesday morning. The terminal's other three checkpoints remained open.
Airlines served by Terminal4 include American and Southwest.
9:25 a.m.
A utility spokesman says crews are assessing a power outage that has closed one of four security checkpoints in Sky Harbor International Airport's largest terminals.
Arizona Public Service Co. spokesman Bob Charles says APS personnel are trying to identify the cause of the Wednesday morning outage affecting part of Terminal 4 and says there's no immediate estimate when power will be restored.
Airport spokesman Greg Roybal say the terminal's D checkpoint is closed but three checkpoints are open.
Terminal 4 hosts Phoenix operations of American and Southwest airlines. The terminal is one of three at the airport.
9:10 a.m.
Part of the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's largest terminals is without power and the airport says one of four security checkpoints in that terminal is shut down.
Airport spokesman Greg Roybal say the terminal's D checkpoint is closed because of the power outage Wednesday morning in central Phoenix but that the terminal's other three checkpoints are open.
Arizona Public Service Co. officials did not immediately respond to requests from the Associated Press for additional information.
Terminal 4 hosts Phoenix operations of American and Southwest airlines. The terminal is one of three at the airport.
