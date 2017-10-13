I-10 rest area between Phoenix, Tucson to close for months
A
A
Share via Email
PHOENIX — The only rest area along Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson is about to close for a $4 million renovation that's expected to last six months.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says the Sacaton Rest Area located near Casa Grande will close Wednesday.
The department says the work will include replacing septic tanks and water and sewer lines as well as upgrading electrical and mechanical systems and making changes to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
ADOT says the nearest
The Canoa Ranch Rest Area on Interstate 19 is scheduled for renovations in spring 2018.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.
-
We can’t judge our lives by what other people do with their money: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't measure your financial wealth by how your friends and neighbours spend their money.