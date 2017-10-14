Arrest at LaGuardia Airport temporarily disrupts travel
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A passenger has been arrested at LaGuardia Airport after authorities say he threatened a worker at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter.
The police action early Saturday shut down the ticketing area of the airport's main terminal temporarily and forced a partial evacuation.
The New York Police Department's bomb squad responded to the scene and checked a bag but no explosives were found. The identity of the man was not immediately released.
A spokesman with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the threat was made by a passenger at about 7:15 a.m. in Terminal B. Joe Pentangelo says the airport was functioning normally by 9:30 a.m. Port Authority police interviewed the man and charges were pending.
The Port Authority operates New York's three major airports.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
New mother who lost limbs to flesh-eating disease sues Halifax hospital
-
Family's home trashed and ransacked in 'horrific' rental-gone-wrong
-
Halifax taxi driver gets no jail time on sex assault conviction against 19-year-old passenger
-
Police identify man wanted after Nova Scotia bar employee assaulted, forced into room
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.
-
We can’t judge our lives by what other people do with their money: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't measure your financial wealth by how your friends and neighbours spend their money.