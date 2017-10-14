Ireland, UK brace for impact of Hurricane Ophelia
LONDON — Ireland's weather service says wind gusts of up 80 miles per hour (130
Met Eireann has issued a "status red" warning for the western counties of Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry. It says Ophelia may bring winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and gusts of more than 80 mph (130 kph) Monday, with the potential for structural damage, high seas and flooding.
Britain's Meteorological Office is also warning of very windy weather Monday in Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England.
Ophelia was a Category 2 hurricane in the mid-Atlantic on Saturday, with sustained winds near 155 kph (100 mph.) The U.S. National Hurricane Center says it is likely to weaken on Monday and Tuesday.
