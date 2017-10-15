Life / Travel

Passengers describe terror aboard Indonesia AirAsia flight

PERTH, Australia — Passengers have described terror aboard an Indonesia AirAsia flight to the holiday island of Bali after the flight crew announced an emergency and oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling before the airliner turned back to the Australian city of Perth.

Flight QZ535 returned safely on Sunday to Perth Airport, where many of the 145 passengers spoke to media about the fear and confusion on board.

Passenger Clare Askew told reporters: "The panic was escalated because of the behaviour of staff who were screaming, looked tearful and shocked."

The budget Indonesian airline said in a statement engineers were examining the plane at Perth and apologized for any inconvenience.

