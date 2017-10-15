The Latest: Ophelia post-tropical but has hurricane strength
LONDON — The Latest on Ophelia (all times local):
4 a.m.
Ophelia is now a post-tropical cyclone but is still forecast to bring hurricane-force winds to Ireland and the United Kingdom on Monday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says late Sunday that Ophelia's maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. It's forecast to weaken during the next couple of days.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the
Most ferry crossings between Ireland and Britain have been
Britain's Met Office says 80-mph gusts could hit Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K. Strong winds could also hit Scotland, Wales and England.
