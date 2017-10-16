Faces of Holocaust victims projected on Prague synagogue
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Prague's Jewish Museum has launched a new project to
Starting on Monday, the faces of some Czech Jews who were killed by the Nazis during World War II are being projected on the outer wall of a Jewish bath at the Pinkas Synagogue after it gets dark.
The synagogue's inside walls bear the names of almost 80,000 victims.
Jana Splichalova from the museum's department of Shoah history says that "our goal was to give a name a face."
Monday's projection included the faces of 52 people screened repeatedly in a five-minute loop.
The museum has received thousands of photos and other personal belongings from the relatives and contemporaries and will gradually add more photo loops.
