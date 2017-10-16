His honeymoon destination? A San Francisco sourdough bakery
SAN FRANCISCO — For a bread lover, no destination is more alluring than San Francisco.
The Bay Area has a long history of making sourdough bread, with Boudin Bakery even using mother dough that can be traced back to the Gold Rush. Boudin has an onsite museum. Acme Bread Company is also a major bread San Francisco bread player.
But perhaps the city's most vaunted bread baker is Chad Robertson, proprietor of Tartine. The Tartine Manufactory is located in an airy space in the Mission District where the tangy, welcoming smell of sourdough invades your senses as you enter.
Robertson is recognized as one of the world's leading bakers.
Tartine is teaming up with pizza guru Chris Bianco for a new venture in Los Angeles, with plans for a New York outlet too.
